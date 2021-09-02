Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69,541 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twitter were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

