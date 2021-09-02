TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.37

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.37 and last traded at $112.27, with a volume of 117388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Get TTEC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,869 shares of company stock worth $12,648,674. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 891.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.