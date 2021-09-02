TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.37

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.37 and last traded at $112.27, with a volume of 117388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.40.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41.
In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,869 shares of company stock worth $12,648,674. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 891.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $20,460,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.