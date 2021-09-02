Truist Securities Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRT. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.43.

NYSE:FRT opened at $122.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

