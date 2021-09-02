Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

