Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 645,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Truist Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 948,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,622,000 after buying an additional 147,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

