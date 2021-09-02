Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 29% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Truegame has a market cap of $76,882.88 and approximately $3,416.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00815714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047419 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

