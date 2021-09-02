Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.62. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Trinity Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

