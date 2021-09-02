Trias Price Hits $0.0003 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00133057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00830409 BTC.

About Trias

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

