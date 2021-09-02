Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 17,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRVN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

