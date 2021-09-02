TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 714,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of TA opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. Analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.