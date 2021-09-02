Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.09

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 11089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.63 million, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $211,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

