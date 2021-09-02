Tranchess 1-Day Volume Tops $13.59 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00009456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $74.83 million and $13.59 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,080.05 or 0.99945035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00066295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001958 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007861 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.14 or 0.00654870 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,792,483 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.