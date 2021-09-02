Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,667 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 212 put options.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.66. 37,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

