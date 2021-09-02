Traders Buy Large Volume of Hyzon Motors Call Options (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 21,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 385% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,365 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.07% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HYZN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,232. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

