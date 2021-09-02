Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 38.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.16. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.