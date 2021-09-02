TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

TRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

TRTX opened at $12.59 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. The company has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -57.55%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

