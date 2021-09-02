Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TSUKY opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

