Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.89

Shares of Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 24242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

