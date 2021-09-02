Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 343,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,715.0 days.

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

