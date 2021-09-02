Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Trading Up 1%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPZEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

