TomoChain Price Reaches $3.41 on Major Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. TomoChain has a total market cap of $286.89 million and $20.21 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00006902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.82 or 0.07624198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.76 or 0.99907170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00804613 BTC.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,022,212 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

