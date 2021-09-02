Todd M. Cleveland Sells 1,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd M. Cleveland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,373,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

