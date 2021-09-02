TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Head to Head Contrast

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and Novanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novanta $590.62 million 9.11 $44.52 million $1.95 77.71

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TNR Technical and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Novanta has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.07%. Given Novanta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Risk and Volatility

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Novanta 7.07% 16.21% 8.91%

Summary

Novanta beats TNR Technical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

