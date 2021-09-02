TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Trading 2.5% Higher

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 64,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 34,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth $2,533,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth $5,728,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 588,303 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. 31.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

