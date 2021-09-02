Titan Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006508 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.