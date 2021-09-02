Time New Bank (TNB) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $605,211.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00807509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.