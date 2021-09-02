TigerCash Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $776,354.74 and approximately $7.07 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.03 or 0.00834111 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

