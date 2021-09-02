Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $116.53 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

