TheStreet Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 259,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

