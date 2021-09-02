The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471,534 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $118,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.