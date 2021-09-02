The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471,534 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $118,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC stock opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

