The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

