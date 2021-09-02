The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.84. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

