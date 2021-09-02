The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on September 24th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by 29.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.12.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.