The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $344.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.31 and a 200 day moving average of $307.43. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

