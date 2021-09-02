The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $450.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.92 and a 1-year high of $455.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

