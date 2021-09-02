The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Down 1.8%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). 66,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 264,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPC. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.68. The firm has a market cap of £116.15 million and a PE ratio of -14.52.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

