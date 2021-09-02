The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The Bank of East Asia’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.