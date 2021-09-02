The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.57. 5,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,299. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

