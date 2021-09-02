Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $211.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.33. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

