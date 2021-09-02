Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 16,140 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $164.98 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $260.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

