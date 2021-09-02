Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,920 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 262.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,329. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $156.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

