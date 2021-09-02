Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $740,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

