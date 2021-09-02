Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Linde by 81.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after buying an additional 651,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $313.88 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The firm has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

