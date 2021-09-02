Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 6,103 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 128.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 70.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $319,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 426,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

