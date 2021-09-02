Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,013 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 406.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

