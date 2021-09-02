Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502,532 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

