Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Terex posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.