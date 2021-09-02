TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Hits $4.32 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 3% against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $211,855.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

