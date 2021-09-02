Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $112,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

